Lucki is an artist who has a fairly large cult following. Although not everyone messes with his style, there are those who will do anything to listen to his music. During Rolling Loud Miami in 2022, Lucki put on a truly incredible performance. His set took place in the middle of the day, and fans thought it was fire. Despite not being one of the top-billed artists, he was still able to get top-billing support. It just goes to show that when he speaks, fans are going to tune in, no matter what.

Throughout the last few weeks or so, Lucki has been teasing a brand-new album. Overall, he has done that through numerous singles. For instance, just a few weeks ago, we got “No Bap.” We even got a track called “Leave Her,” although this effort was actually left off of this most recent album. The album in question is called S*x M*ney Dr*gs and it was released today after numerous teasers. Fans are excited to dive in, and you can even stream the new project, down below.

Lucki Delivers Hypnotic Tracks

Overall, Lucki is someone who is known for his down-tempo flows. Moreover, he always has some hypnotic productions. That certainly shines through here, and we believe fans are going to enjoy those sonic aesthetics quite a bit. Furthermore, there is only one feature to be found here, and it is from rising star Veeze. No matter what, Lucki is going to have his fans eating well for the next little while.

Let us know what your thoughts on this album are, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always bring you the biggest releases from the biggest artists. Expect a ton of great new projects to be released over the summer months.

Tracklist:

Tunervert No Bap Super Ski Gemini Love 2021 Vibes Mabu Almighty Tune Str8 Syrup Purple Heart Ski Karma A Bitch Pop Star Wholeworldslatt (ft. Veeze) Bby Pluto Chrome Denim New York

