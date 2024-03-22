LUCKI Follows Up "2 Faced" With Single "All Love"

LUCKI just possesses some sort of aura about him that music listeners are drawn to. The colorful Chicago, Illinois native has been riding off the success of a strong 2023. During that year, he put out the album s*x m*ney dr*ugs which features the popular track "2021 Vibes." 2024 is looking be another strong year for LUCKI as he is back yet again with a new song, "All Love."

This is now the third song of the year for the veteran MC. He uploaded a two-pack to streaming platforms called 2 Faced. It featured the tracks "PAIDNFULL" and "COLORFUL DRUGS," which fans were digging. Additionally, there has been some speculation that they were teasing a possible album release in between May and June.

Read More: Kanye West Films Bianca Censori On Massive Bed That Has Fans Thinking Back To This Iconic Video

Listen To "All Love" By LUCKI

The theories online are that LUCKI will naming the project Gemini after his astrological sign. Interestingly though, "All Love" does not seem to be in that equation. That is as of now at least. The standout part about this song is the beat, as it is quite pleasant and almost whimsical. Be sure to check out "All Love" with the link above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "All Love," by LUCKI? Is this the best song he has made so far in 2024, why or why not? Do you see him dropping an album sometime soon? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding LUCKI. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

You got me beat with that, I don't even know how you sleep with that

If thе love real, keep with that, beforе this s*** too deep for that

I changed they life and they don't even rap, the fans ask me for that

N**** want beef, but you don't want blood, you better keep it wrap

Ran out of trouble to out of town, that's where they tweakin' at

Karma a b****, she go around, ain't no secret then

Read More: Andrew Tate Loses Appeal Over Asset Seizure, $17M Remains In Police Custody