Southside Taps LUCKI For Druggy Album Cut "Elegant"

When you think of all-time great trap producers, Southside is one of just a few to throw into that conversation. The Neptune, New Jersey native has worked with basically anyone in his field of expertise that you could imagine. Travis Scott, Future, Young Thug, Gucci Mane, the list goes on. But the artist he is working with this time around is someone totally new and maybe a little unexpected. For this latest Southside single "Elegant," the veteran is working alongside LUCKI.

"Elegant" is one of a few promotional tracks for the producer's upcoming album. The current hope is that the project will be out sometime in June. This tape has been in the works for just over two years, with "Hold That Heat" featuring Travis and Future being the lead single and dropping in April 2022. Following that would be "Gimme Da Lite" featuring Lil Yachty, which released in December of last year. Then, before "Elegant" took the title for the most recent promo cut, "President" with Ken Carson and Destroy Lonely was our last taste of the record.

Listen To "Elegant" By Southside & LUCKI

While the duo of Southside and LUCKI is intriguing, most fans have not been leaving glowing reviews of their work. Our Generation Music reshared "Elegant" on their Instagram page and listeners were not feeling the druggy flow from LUCKI and essentially a copy and paste beat from Southside. "This n**** Southside like nba 2k same beat every time but n****s still gonna cop … s*** so played," one user writes. "Bro he need to stop with this voice man," another adds. Still though, do not let the poor reception discourage you, give the track a try above.

What are your thoughts on "Elegant" by Southside and LUCKI? Is this one of Southside's better tracks as of late, why or why not? Does this get you excited for the producer's forthcoming project? Do you think the fans were on to something with their criticisms or do you disagree? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Southside and LUCKI. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

I still drink syrup on the regular

Devil at the door I thought about lettin' in

I still never choose y'all over medicine

I'm a dumb jock, five thousand on the letterman

How I make junkie look elegant?

Tune don't like nobody and he yellin' it

