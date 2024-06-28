Offset & Gunna Flex Their Lavish Lifestyles On "Style Rare"

One third of the Migos , Offset , is back with his first solo release of 2024 with "Style Rare". This does follow up several collaborations, though, including ones with Gunna , Blxst, Killer Mike , 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE, and more. Additionally, this is the second with the first person on that list. The fellow Georgia native grabbed him for his recent album One of Wun. They both created a hit with "prada dem" , and now they are looking to find similar success on "Style Rare".

As the title of the track suggests, this sees both rappers at their most braggadocious. From shiny jewelry, six-figure whips, and extravagant pieces, Offset and Gunna have everyone turning heads. It is a catchy track, especially with the flows and slightly funky pop rap beat courtesy of Honorable C.N.O.T.E. "Style Rare" figures to be the lead single for the rapper's impending third solo album. Back in early November 2023, Offset told TMZ Hip Hop that a new project would be out by this February. Furthermore, the father revealed that his oldest son, Jordan, might have a production credit or two. Sadly, that did not happen it looks like fans are going to have to wait at least a few more months. For now, though, spin "Style Rare" and check out its music video and let us know what you think.