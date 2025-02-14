Offset Is Stone Cold & Emotionless On "TEN"

Offset may be putting his real love life on full display for us this Valentine's Day with his latest single, "TEN." This is now the Atlanta rapper's second release of 2025, following the YouTube exclusive cut, "ANTISOCIAL." Moreover, this pair builds on his 2024 which saw the former Migo share "Swing My Way" and "Style Rare" with Gunna. We can only surmise that this string of spot singles is promoting Offset's third solo album that's potentially named Kiari. Overall, it's a tape that remains in limbo to an extent as there is next to nothing on its status.
However, the reason for this lack of details could have to do with his ongoing saga with Cardi B. From explosive rants to vicious back-and-forth roast sessions on Twitter (X) they are letting everyone spectate their relationship's demise. Most recently, Cardi B was spotted with NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs and that seemingly set off Offset (no pun intended). With that in mind, "TEN" feels like an emotional response to their potential connection. However, he will have you believe he's numb to any feelings on this single. "I don't need you, I got money / I don't miss you, I got money / Love you, but not like money." Overall, it's just speculation. But it definitely makes you wonder. "TEN" is a solid track all around though as 'Set finds some nice melodic pockets across the moodier production. Check it out below.
Offset "TEN"
Quotable Lyrics:
I hit two bad h*es I like, they wanna rerun (Rerun)
I'm on a whole 'nother wave, n****, ease on (Ease on)
'Forе your a*s get peed on, be gone (Bе gone)
'Fore your a*s get knocked out, watch out (Watch out)
I ain't sorry 'bout sh*t, what you talm' bout'? (What you talm' bout'?)
You knew a n**** was a dog like a rottweiler (Hey)