Offset Is Stone Cold & Emotionless On "TEN"

One could easily perceive this track as a shot at Cardi B.

However, the reason for this lack of details could have to do with his ongoing saga with Cardi B . From explosive rants to vicious back-and-forth roast sessions on Twitter (X) they are letting everyone spectate their relationship's demise. Most recently, Cardi B was spotted with NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs and that seemingly set off Offset (no pun intended). With that in mind, "TEN" feels like an emotional response to their potential connection. However, he will have you believe he's numb to any feelings on this single. "I don't need you, I got money / I don't miss you, I got money / Love you, but not like money." Overall, it's just speculation. But it definitely makes you wonder. "TEN" is a solid track all around though as 'Set finds some nice melodic pockets across the moodier production. Check it out below.

Offset may be putting his real love life on full display for us this Valentine's Day with his latest single, "TEN." This is now the Atlanta rapper's second release of 2025, following the YouTube exclusive cut, "ANTISOCIAL." Moreover, this pair builds on his 2024 which saw the former Migo share "Swing My Way" and "Style Rare" with Gunna . We can only surmise that this string of spot singles is promoting Offset's third solo album that's potentially named Kiari. Overall, it's a tape that remains in limbo to an extent as there is next to nothing on its status.

