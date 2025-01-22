Offset Puts His Greatest Asset On Full Display With Cold-Blooded "ANTISOCIAL"

We are now patiently waiting for that album announcement.

We can certainly see the vision, especially because of the meticulous and smooth flows present on "ANTISOCIAL." It's one of those where you can get instantly locked into, and one that will be perfect for those workouts, training sessions, and more. It's a pretty cold-blooded vibe from Offset as he wants to be distanced from the noise and his past. He'd much rather enjoy the spoils of his hard work, like his expansive car collection and flashy jewelry. The beat adds a considerable amount to the energy present on the track. Heavy piano keys, swirling synths and woodwind elements, and punchy hi-hats all come together in unison. At this point, 'Set just needs to drop the song onto streaming platforms and we will be chilling. Also, letting us know when Kiari is coming would be nice too, just saying!

Offset has quite a few redeemable qualities as a rapper. However, in our opinion, his greatest skill are his flows/the pockets he can find on nearly any beat. Much to our delight, the former Migos member is highlighting that on his brand-new single, "ANTISOCIAL." Offset didn't share any hints that this trap banger was on the way outside of one Instagram post. Even that wasn't an announcement. Instead, he decided to share the full song. So far, the reception has been highly positive with fans dropping "🔥" emojis all over the place in his comments.

