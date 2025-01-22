Sexyy Red Apologizes To Bernice King For "Deplorable" MLK AI Photo

Sexyy Red tried to pay tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on MLK Day. It did not work out. The rapper decided to share an AI-generated photo of her and the Civil Rights leader in a club setting. Needless to say the King family was not pleased. Dr. Bernice King, MLK's youngest daughter, reached out to Sexyy Red via social media and blasted her for her decision. She dubbed the photo "distasteful," and demanded it be taken down. Red, to her credit, did exactly that and issued an apology.

Dr. Bernice King made it clear that she was offended by Sexyy Red's Twitter antics. "This is intentionally distasteful, dishonoring, deplorable, and disrespectful," she wrote. To my family and my father." She also claimed that Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was not around to defend himself because he put his life on the line to improve living conditions for people like Sexyy Red. The rapper got the message, and deleted the AI-generated post. She then quote tweeted Bernice King's post and made it clear she was in the wrong. "You ain’t wrong, never meant to disrespect your family my apologies," the rapper wrote.

Sexyy Red Did Not Mean To "Disrespect" Dr. King

Sexyy Red also stated that she did not intend to offend, and that she didn't create the image in question. "Just reposted something I saw that I thought was innocent," she added. The superstar rapper has had plenty of controversies in the past, ranging from her lyrical content to her endorsement of Donald Trump during a 2024 podcast appearance. More recently, however, Red has tried to place the focus back on her music. The rapper drew attention for another social media exchange on Tuesday, but in a positive light.