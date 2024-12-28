Sexyy Red Has Fans Fawning Over Her Natural Hair In New Social Media Post

More new looks from Sexyy, and another hit with fans.

Sexyy Red is known for having multiple striking looks over the years, particularly when it comes to her hair. Of course, few styles come close to the iconic crimson locks, but fans have picked their favorites and seem to love them all. Then there's the haters who will pile on her no matter what, but we don't need to pay attention to those. Most recently, the St. Louis femcee shared a video of her rocking her natural dark hair, and many of her followers think she looks gorgeous. In fact, a lot of them even confessed that they would like to see her rock her natural hair more, but she's got plenty of options to choose from and swap around to please everybody.

Also, we can't help but wonder how her collaborators like GloRilla would chime in here from a closer perspective. Speaking of which, her and Sexyy Red recently cosigned the idea of a collaborative album during their XXL interview. "Ratchet as f**k. It gon’ be some super ratchet s**t. The n***as gon’ hate us. No, I mean the men gon’ hate us," Glo posited, while Sexyy responded with "I think they’d love it. Because we both trench-certified, you know? Two young ladies."

Sexyy Red's Natural Hair

Elsewhere, Sexyy Red and GloRilla also addressed the common criticism that their music receives when it comes to their explicit content matter. "I think y’all [are] some haters. I think y’all don’t want y’all b***h to shine because y’all [are] insecure," the former theorized. "It’s not a problem when y’all do it, but y’all [are] stealing our style. [Why is it] wrong when we do it?" However, some fans think that they didn't address criticisms of quality here, but rather just the most bigoted interpretations.