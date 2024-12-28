Sexyy Red Has Fans Fawning Over Her Natural Hair In New Social Media Post

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
iHeartRadio 96.1 The Beat's Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One - Backstage
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 19: Sexyy Red attends iHeartRadio 96.1 The Beat's Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One at State Farm Arena on December 19, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
More new looks from Sexyy, and another hit with fans.

Sexyy Red is known for having multiple striking looks over the years, particularly when it comes to her hair. Of course, few styles come close to the iconic crimson locks, but fans have picked their favorites and seem to love them all. Then there's the haters who will pile on her no matter what, but we don't need to pay attention to those. Most recently, the St. Louis femcee shared a video of her rocking her natural dark hair, and many of her followers think she looks gorgeous. In fact, a lot of them even confessed that they would like to see her rock her natural hair more, but she's got plenty of options to choose from and swap around to please everybody.

Also, we can't help but wonder how her collaborators like GloRilla would chime in here from a closer perspective. Speaking of which, her and Sexyy Red recently cosigned the idea of a collaborative album during their XXL interview. "Ratchet as f**k. It gon’ be some super ratchet s**t. The n***as gon’ hate us. No, I mean the men gon’ hate us," Glo posited, while Sexyy responded with "I think they’d love it. Because we both trench-certified, you know? Two young ladies."

Sexyy Red's Natural Hair

Elsewhere, Sexyy Red and GloRilla also addressed the common criticism that their music receives when it comes to their explicit content matter. "I think y’all [are] some haters. I think y’all don’t want y’all b***h to shine because y’all [are] insecure," the former theorized. "It’s not a problem when y’all do it, but y’all [are] stealing our style. [Why is it] wrong when we do it?" However, some fans think that they didn't address criticisms of quality here, but rather just the most bigoted interpretations.

Regardless, this is the same kind of attitude that will probably have Sexyy Red cycling between looks as she pleases and presenting herself however she sees fit. Fortunately, she's killing pretty much all of them, and with so much love from the rest of hip-hop, it's easy to counter the hate. We'll see if this natural hair sticks around or if there's yet another change on the way.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
