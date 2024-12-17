Sexyy Red & GloRilla Address Criticism Of Female Rap As "Too Sexual" With Firm Response

Sexyy Red says the criticism is hypocritical.

Sexyy Red and GloRilla interviewed each other for a new piece from XXL and discussed a wide range of topics. One moment from the video, however, has been going viral on social media. At one point, GloRilla brings up the criticism of female rappers for behaving "too sexual."

“I think y’all [are] some haters. I think y’all don’t want y’all b**ch to shine because y’all [are] insecure,” Sexyy Red responded. She also complained about no one caring when men have their “drawls sagging." She explained: “It’s not a problem when y’all do it, but y’all [are] stealing our style. [Why is it] wrong when we do it?”

Sexyy Red Performs During Rolling Loud Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 14: American rapper Sexyy Red performs onstage during day 2 of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on December 14, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

As the clip has circulated on social media, fans have been having mixed reactions. When The Neighborhood Talk shared it on Instagram, one user wrote: "Girl, what are you talking about? While self and sexual expression are common in female rap, people judging the actual music based on the content is very different than people hating on women for being secure and comfortable with their identity and self-expression. I lost a lil' brain cells listening to her, but she tried tho." Another added: "She is a plant and was placed here just to spew this message. They always have it planned out who next up. She was linked with Drake for a reason." Others chimed in with support for the rappers.

Sexyy Red Speaks With GloRilla