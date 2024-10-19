Sexyy Red Reacts To Taylor Swift Showing Love To GloRilla Collab

Taylor Swift recently shared a clip featuring GloRilla and Sexyy Red's new track, "WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME."

Last week, GloRilla unveiled her eagerly anticipated debut album, Glorious. The 15-track project boasts features from Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, T-Pain, and more. It even includes a track with Sexyy Red, "Whatchu Kno About Me," which arrived alongside an accompanying music video. The song has quickly become a favorite amongst fans, as well as the duo's high-profile peers.

Yesterday, for example, Taylor Swift took to Instagram to unveil a clip of herself ahead of her Miami "Eras" tour stop. It was soundtracked by Glo and Sexyy's collab, prompting an enthusiastic response from the St. Louis rapper. She posted a clip of her rapping her verse, and shared Swift's viral video, making it clear that she appreciated the shoutout.

Sexyy Red Seems Overjoyed By Taylor Swift Shoutout

"Yeen kno she was ah hitta cause she always lookin fleek ah ah 😝 @taylorswift 💋," Sexyy Red captioned her post. Obviously, a co-sign from one of the most influential women in music is a big deal, so fans can't blame Sexyy for being flattered. It's not the first time she's crossed genre lines, however. Earlier this year, she also popped out at country artist Zach Bryan's concert in her hometown.

It's not the only time Sexyy Red has teamed up with a fellow female artist in recent weeks either. Last week, she joined Nicki Minaj onstage for her final "Pink Friday 2" tour stop in New York, along with 50 Cent. Her appearance certainly helped Nicki close out the tour with a bang, and fans can agree that she was a good pick for the show. What do you think of Taylor Swift showing love to Sexyy Red's new track with GloRilla, "Whatchu Kno About Me"? What about Sexyy Red's reaction to Swift's viral video featuring the song? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.