Lil Yachty Called Out For Response To Sexyy Red’s Story

Sexyy Red revealed during an appearance on Lil Yachty and MitchGoneMad’s A Safe Place Podcast that she’s been a victim of rape, but Yachty’s response has fans on social media upset. After Red brought up the incident, the two podcast hosts appeared unsure of how to handle the conversation.

When asked for the “cr*ziest” thing she’s ever been through, Sexyy Red responded: “I got raped before. That’s the cr*ziest thing that ever happened to me.” Yachty and MitchGoneMad both pause and then ask for a different story, to which Sexyy answers with a “shoot out.” Both of the hosts then start laughing, before later apologizing. The way they handled the situation didn’t sit well with some fans on social media.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JULY 21: American rapper Sexyy Red performs onstage during day one of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

One user on Twitter wrote: “This video has really pissed me off this morning and shows how men really do not care about making women feel protected or comfortable in any environment because how can Sexxyred open up about her abuse and Lil Yachty laugh in her face…” Another added: “It’s not lost on me that the name of that lil yachty podcast is ‘Safe Place’ but these mfs are laughing when Sexyy Red said she was SA’d.” Check out some of the responses below.

Twitter Reacts To Lil Yachy’s Response To Sexyy Red

TW: r*pe



This video has really pissed me off this morning and shows how men really do not care about making women feel protected or comfortable in any environment because how can Sexxyred open up about her abuse and Lil Yachty laugh in her face… pic.twitter.com/Bkp5ITdOKC — ada enechi (@adaenechi) August 15, 2023

It’s not lost on me that the name of that lil yachty podcast is “Safe Place” but these mfs are laughing when Sexyy Red said she was SA’d pic.twitter.com/LIyoZ3H5mw — Butch Queen (@meeshwashere) August 11, 2023

"Whats the craziest shit to ever happen to you?"



Sexyy Red: "I was r@ped"



Lil Yachty: pic.twitter.com/OV8Uad7DRq — Him Jones (@Benito_D3l_Toro) August 11, 2023

Lil Yachty ain’t shit. Sexyy Red said she got raped and that nigga was basically like, “Ewwwww talk about something else.” — Rrique (@TrySomeE) August 12, 2023

As for her music career, Sexyy Red recently got a huge cosign from Drake, who added her to his ongoing It’s All A Blur tour with 21 Savage. During an interview at Rolling Loud, she revealed that the two have also been in the studio. “We got a song coming out,” she said. “I mean, we supposed to be. I did some lil’ shit on his song, he sent me a beat, and I had rapped for him or whatever. He was fuckin’ with it, so we gon’ see if he drop that bitch. I don’t know, he just fk with me. I don’t know what he gon’ do. He gon’ pop out with some cr*zy shit, I know that.”

