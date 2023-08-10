Sexyy Red Revealed To Lil Yachty That She Does Not Use Condoms

Lil Yachty’s podcast A Safe Place is exactly that: a chill and open space for guests to share their experiences as comfortably as they want. Moreover, Yachty recently had Sexyy Red join him for the show, and she certainly took a lot of that to heart. Specifically, she told a story about one time that a friend and her partner had relations on her couch, and disposed of a condom in the trash. When Red’s boyfriend at the time found it, he demanded an explanation from her. However, the St. Louis native’s response was perhaps an overshot, because she denied using the anti-conceptive at all.

“That wasn’t my condom,” Sexyy Red responded to her boyfriend. “I don’t use condoms, baby. I’m the raw dog queen.” Of course, many people who found this story on social media were quick to laugh about it, with some being more sensitive than others. Considering that the 25-year-old had previously opened up about her experience with chlamydia, many fans took the opportunity to jokingly reference that. Still, with a character as unabashedly open and unfiltered as Sexyy, we’re sure that she takes it all in stride.

Sexyy Red’s Condom Aversion On A Safe Place

Sexy redd the woman with a thousand stories.. new episode out now @ASafePlacePod pic.twitter.com/EN5aqeZGnr — CONCRETE BOY BOAT^ (@lilyachty) August 10, 2023

On the other hand, many people actually expressed some criticism of her occasional references to sexually transmitted diseases. This could have to do with her own discussions on them and her experience, interviews like these, or other public expressions. For example, the Hood Hottest Princess recently caught flack for a pretty lewd and corny Instagram post caption that referred to this aspect of her life. “I heard you want ah STUD I got the STD all I need is U,” Sexyy Red wrote.

Meanwhile, we’re sure that future media appearances from her will be just as comical, charismatic, and somewhat evocative or limit-pushing. She clearly doesn’t care about any negative feedback towards her subject matter or presentation, and is very forthright about embracing those sides of her. All we can hope for is that she stays happy and healthy in the future, whether in the bedroom or elsewhere. For more news and the latest updates on Sexyy Red, keep checking in with HNHH and check out the full Lil Yachty interview here.

