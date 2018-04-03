condoms
- Pop CultureSexyy Red Revealed To Lil Yachty That She Does Not Use Condoms"I'm the raw dog queen," the St. Louis native expressed.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CulturePleasure P Shares Disgusting Story About A Used Condom To The Internet's DisgustIf you're eating, you should probably set that aside before diving into this story.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRihanna Reminds Fans To “Use A Condom”The artist showed off a t-shirt that she doesn’t necessarily live by. By Alexander Cole
- GramNick Cannon Had To Explain Kevin Hart's Vending Machine Full Of Condoms To His Baby MamasKevin Hart really complicated Nick Cannon's day.By Taiyo Coates
- GramKevin Hart Sends Nick Cannon Vending Machine Filled With CondomsThe prank war between these two escalates once again.By Erika Marie
- AnticsAlmighty Jay Says He Doesn't Ever Use Condoms: "I Walk By Faith, Not By Diseases"Almighty Jay says he hates using condoms, telling an interviewer that he "walks by faith" and "not by diseases."By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureChicago Public Schools To Give Students Over 10-Years-Old Access To CondomsThe enacted policy will provide 250 condoms to each elementary school to be distributed if asked. By Joe Abrams
- RandomLil Baby Dances Off Jayda Cheating Scandal By Promoting Safe SexLil Baby raps in the new Magnum condoms advertisement, promoting safe sex with a new verse.By Alex Zidel
- RandomPolice Seize 345,000 Used Condoms To Be Re-Sold As NewVietnamese police confiscated 345,000 used condoms that were “cleaned” and resold.By Ashley Landa
- GramRemy Ma Jokes People Not Social Distancing "Don't Wear Condoms"The pregnant rapper dropped off a few thoughts about those that don't feel the need to wear masks or social distance during a pandemic.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureCOVID-19 Pandemic Leading To Condom Shortage: ReportThere's about to be a few Rona babies on the way by the end of the year.By Aron A.
- MusicThe Game Promotes "Born 2 Rap" Album With Branded CondomsAnd if they break, you can get a refund! By Chantilly Post
- MusicMiley Cyrus Is Selling $20 Condoms As "She Is Coming" Album Merch"She's Is Coming" to advocate for protection. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentWendy Williams Bought Her Son A Box Of Condoms & Showed Him How To Use ThemWendy Williams used a banana to demonstrate.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Unleashes Fiery Rant On "Pussy A*s Rubbers," Rapping & JailHe ain't worried about nothin'.By Zaynab
- MusicWendy Williams Lays Out Future's Baby Mama Drama: "Where Are Your Condoms?"Wendy Williams takes her audience to school.By Chantilly Post
- ViralSnorting Condoms Is Another Questionable Viral Trend Sweeping The InternetMove over Tide Pod Challenge. By David Saric