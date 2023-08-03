Pleasure P Shares Disgusting Story About A Used Condom To The Internet’s Disgust

Pleasure P is known for his often hilarious persona, whether it’s before Verzuz battles or just his presence as a figure in the R&B world. Moreover, the Pretty Ricky vocalist just shared a pretty gross and far too detailed story with The Cali Kickback podcast recently that disgusted people who found it on the Internet. It concerns a used condom, and that’s about everything worth spoiling about it, because it’s quite bizarre to hear for yourself. Of course, this is far from a rarity in artist interviews and makes for some pretty funny moments. Still, maybe there’s a way to be just a little bit less overtly nasty when talking about it.

“I was having sex with a girl,” Pleasure P started his story off, and his compatriots had no idea what to expect. To be fair, they were talking about wild intercourse stories, so at least the Miami singer was on-topic and not completely unprompted. “She came to the crib, she was smelling really good. Everything was cool. We were actually hanging out at this spot before she came back to the crib. So she said, ‘I’m gonna go home and freshen up and I’m gonna come to your crib.’

Read More: Pleasure P Defends Teen Son Following Murder Charge Reports

Pleasure P On The Cali Kickback

“I [had] been living here in L.A. at the time and she comes to my crib,” Pleasure P continued. “Then we started kissing and we doing it. So I get my condom, I put it on and I’m going. We’re going, having sex. Okay cool. And the TV is on, so then it goes black for a second- you know, like when they’re changing over to something else. Then the light comes on and I look down and I seen the condom. So I’m thinking that my condom came off. I grab the condom to put it back on and I felt my condom was still on. So I was like, ‘Yo, what the f**k?’

“The condom had been stuck inside of her and the first thing I thought about was how long it had been stuck there,” he concluded. “Yeah, it was disgusting. It was cr*zy. She was just like, ‘Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God! My ex- when I went home, he was there. He was trying to have sex with me and I told him no.’ I didn’t even care at that point.” Furthermore, he ended up kicking her out. We’ll see if he talks about this gross experience again at the next Verzuz battle; we really hope he doesn’t. On that note, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Pleasure P.

Read More: Pleasure P Defends Bobby Brown & Keith Sweat Against Critics: “Shut The F**k Up”

[via]