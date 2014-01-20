Originally a vocalist of the popular R&B/Hip-Hop group, Pretty Ricky, Pleasure P began pursuing a solo career in 2007, releasing his first single, Did You Wrong, in 2008 to moderate chart success. The song appeared on his debut album, The Introduction of Marcus Cooper, which featured production from Static Major and Tank on a few tracks. Noted for his smooth vocals, Pleasure P has collaborated with several artists, including Flo Rida, Tearria Mari, and Tyga. Having inked a new deal with E1 Music, Pleasure P is working on his follow up album, which will be called, "The King of Romance." The first single from the upcoming record has been released and is called, "Kiss Me."