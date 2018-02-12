natural hair
- MusicCardi B Shows Off Her Natural Hair And Offers To Teach Fans HaircareThe pics had fans begging for a haircare line.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureKhloe Kardashian’s “Natural Curls” Ridiculed By Twitter“Wake up honey, new Khloe face just dropped,” one troll wrote.By Hayley Hynes
- GramCardi B Opens Up About Her Hair Growth JourneyCardi B is teaching her followers how they can grow incredible inches just like her.By Hayley Hynes
- GramMegan Thee Stallion Is A Natural Beauty In New Photo Dump: "While I Was Away"Megan Thee Stallion showed off her fresh face and natural hair in a new photo dump.By Alex Zidel
- GramAri Lennox Addresses Critics Of New Look: "I've Always Loved Lacefronts"The singer has been showing off her body and long lace fronts, and some people are criticizing her new style.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentInstagram Gallery: Ari Lennox Radiating ConfidenceDedicated to the Shea Butter Baby.By Deja Goode
- Original ContentInstagram Gallery: Zonnique Pullins Showing Off Her Natural BeautyZonnique Pullins highlighted her natural beauty during her pregnancy with MC Bandhunta Izzy.By Deja Goode
- GramGabrielle Union & Daughter Kaavia Look Like Twins Rocking Their Natural HairGabrielle Union and Kaavia, her daughter with NBA player Dwayne Wade, are both rocking their natural hair during this pandemic.By Emani Bell
- Pop CultureH&M Responds To Backlash Over Black Model's Natural HairPeople going off. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyCalifornia Becomes First State To Ban Discrimination On Natural HairThe CROWN Act is in full effect. By Chantilly Post
- MusicHalsey's Hairy Rolling Stone Cover Is Sparking A Lot Of Drama For Different ReasonsPeople always have something to say.By hnhh
- EntertainmentDream Doll Rocks Natural Hair While Teasing Upcoming SingleDream Doll's natural tresses & a hot teaser. By Aida C.
- MusicSZA Is A Natural Beauty In Pooh Bear Inspired SelfieSZA's been silently slaying on Instagram. By Chantilly Post
- MusicHalsey Slams Haters Calling Her Natural Hair A WigHalsey isn't here for the trolls. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentLupita Nyong'o Says Starring In "Black Panther" Was An "Inspirational Experience"Lupita Nyong'o opens up to Allure about her natural hair and more. By Chantilly Post