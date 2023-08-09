Cardi B Shows Off Her Natural Hair And Offers To Teach Fans Haircare

Cardi B if often pictures wearing glamorous outfits, elaborate makeup, and gorgeous looking wigs. But in a new tweet posted Tuesday night, she’s looking all natural and fans still eat it up. In a new very casual photo Cardi poses in the mirror in some casual clothes and lets her natural hair hang down. “My hair has grown sooooo much!!! Let me know if y’all want a video my my HOMEMADE hair oil… handmade by ME!” the caption reads. Unsurprisingly, fans in the comments immediately called for Cardi to enter the haircare game.

“Lemme find out you entering the hair care sector,” one of the top comments reads. “What I’m tryna do with that hair oil because I’m sick of being Baldilocks and the three hairs,” reads another hilarious highly rated comment. One of the biggest Cardi B updates accounts of course tuned in to give their thoughts. “I needed that video like last year! Drop it girl,” they beg for a hair tutorial. They were far from the only ones looking for a deeper dive into Cardi’s haircare routine. “I want a video of the homemade hair oil. But honestly you should bottle it up and sell it ,it will do numbers.”

Cardi B Flaunts Her Natural Hair

My hair has grown sooooo much!!! Let me know if y’all want a video my my HOMEMADE hair oil… handmade by ME! pic.twitter.com/tBd9zZ1eAZ — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 9, 2023

Over the weekend a piece of Cardi B memorabilia sold for an impressive amount at auction. A few weeks ago during a show in Las Vegas a fan threw their drink on Cardi. She didn’t appreciate that and retaliated quickly by throwing her microphone at the fan in the crowd. The mic throw became a massive story in the following days as fans poured through footage from the concert including a moment where she asks someone to help cool her off from the Vegas heat.

Cardi B was also briefly investigated by the Vegas police department for potential battery, though it didn’t result in a charge. Tuesday morning the microphone she threw was auctioned off for an astounding $99,990. What do you think of Cardi B’s natural hair and her suggestion of doing a tutorial video? Let us know in the comment section below.

