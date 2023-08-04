Tasha K Maintains That She “Does Not Have The Ability” To Pay Cardi B In Court

Tasha K has a tough road ahead of her when it comes to her lost defamation lawsuit from Cardi B. With a $4 million payout, the blogger filed for bankruptcy as the rapper tried to audit her income to see how she could pay damages, while Tasha wants to work out a payment plan. Moreover, during a hearing in bankruptcy court as reported by Radar Online, Tasha claimed that she “does not have the ability” to pay Cardi the $4 million. Of course, many different factors could contribute to this inability, considering her income as a social media content creator. Another important aspect that hinders her pockets are her outstanding tax debts to the IRS, with separate debts of $150,000 and $30,000.

Furthermore, Tasha K filed for bankruptcy back in May, a month after a judge ruled that Cardi B could seize her property in her debt collection. At the moment, it’s unclear how much more Tasha owes her, considering that Cardi already took some of her YouTube checks. Regardless, Tasha filed with $95 in her checking account, and recently claimed her assets total around $59,000. This includes a $47,000 Chevy Silverado with a $53,000 financing lien and other assets totaling $12,000.

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 06: Cardi B. attends the Fendi Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images)

Still, this story also saw some turns as a result of Tasha K’s bankruptcy, with Cardi B pausing debt collection soon after she filed. However, it seems like things aren’t so amicable anymore considering the Bronx MC’s audit of the blogger. All this is also made more contentious and spicy by the incredibly sarcastic and backhanded apology that Tasha recently gave to Bardi stans online. It didn’t help her ongoing legal battle, but once that wraps up, we’re sure that the social media war will probably continue just as it always has.

“I’m so sorry for distracting yall queen!” she wrote on Instagram. “Between me & the surgeons we owe y’all a huge apology. Atlantic refuses to give her any money to produce a second album because they took such a loss on her first album that she is now stating to promote 6 years later. Again, I’m so sorry. It’s all my fault.” For more news and the latest updates on Cardi B and Tasha K, stay up to date on HNHH.

