The longstanding beef between Tasha K and Cardi B has no end in sight, whether because of them or because of fans. Moreover, blogger and pop culture influencer probably dealt with a lot of hate from the standom following their legal battle- and clearly still does. However, in her most recent Instagram post, she suggested that they are ridiculously blaming her for a lack of a new album from the Bronx MC. Furthermore, Tasha expressed as such in a sarcastic and mocking apology directed specifically at supporters of Cardi’s music. In it, she also spoke on a wealth of other issues that might be affecting her slow return to full-length projects.

“I wanna send a sincere apology out to #bardigang,” Tasha K wrote. “It’s my facultas to why y’all don’t have a 2nd album. She’s been in court with me for 6 years distracted from her purpose. Now going on 7. Atlantic is broke and won’t help pay for a 2nd album, offset in court fighting to release an album and my sis-in-law sold her rights to her catalog off too early in her career. Now there is no money to produce the album. She is constantly taking car insurance ads to keep the lights on and pay lawyers to continue to chase me down for money I don’t have.

Tasha K’s Hilarious Message For Cardi B Fans

“I’m so sorry for distracting yall queen!” Tasha K continued. “Between me & the surgeons we owe y’all a huge apology. Atlantic refuses to give her any money to produce a second album because they took such a loss on her first album that she is now stating to promote 6 years later. Again, I’m so sorry. It’s all my fault. But if you want music, real consistent music, please stream #barbieworld this Friday. #icespice is from where she is from and can give y’all the music y’all need instead of her giving yall a #TashaKalbum.”

Of course, her last statements are ironic considering that Nicki Minaj, who’s dropping “Barbie World” with Ice Spice this week, hasn’t dropped in a while either, though that will change soon. Regardless, the “Tomorrow 2” hitmaker is in a similar situation, so we’ll see how that fuels the fans if both artists drop in 2023. Let us know what you think of this loaded apology down in the comments below. Also, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Tasha K and Cardi B.

