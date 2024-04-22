Beyonce Clears Up Misconceptions About Her Natural Hair & Shows It Off

Beyonce's hair care brand Cécred has gotten some flack online for her use of extensions and for allegedly ripping off a package design. Still, in the face of all that, she still stands by the idea that people who wear wigs or style their hair in an additive way can still have healthy and gorgeous natural hair. Moreover, the Houston superstar recently shared a video in which she shows off her hair and speaks about what processes and routines she likes to indulge in. No matter where you fall on the Cécred debate, that's no reason to belittle or over-exaggerate her relationship with her locks.

"The stigma and misconception is that people that wear wigs don't have long and healthy hair," Beyoncé expressed in the voice-over of the clip below. "That's some bulls**t, 'cause it ain't nobody business. I'll get back to my hair. I like to blow-dry my hair on medium heat, 'cause I try to stay away from as much heat as possible, and using an old-school pressing comb. I've chosen color over perms or relaxers. I've been using these products, and my hair has never grown so long, never been so moisturized.

Beyonce Speaks On Her Relationship With Her Natural Hair & Cécred: Watch

"And I'm very grateful for those who have allowed the products to speak for themselves," Beyoncé continued concerning Cécred. "We are building the community that I've dreamt about. I'm proud of the ingredients, I'm proud of the way that it's making people feel, I'm proud that it's not one-dimensional, and that it's for multiple textures. I'm very, very grateful for all of the support, and I'm very thankful to you guys. And I just ask that you continue to share your experiences with this brand."

Meanwhile, with an upcoming documentary inspired in part by her new album COWBOY CARTER, it seems like we will be getting a lot more from this era. What are some other questions, praises, or concerns you have for Cécred? However you may feel, drop them in the comments section down below. Also, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and more updates on Beyoncé.

