Beyonce Shares A Teaser For Her New Haircare Line "Cecred"

Fans are hoping that the break between Renaissance and Beyonce's next album won't be anything like the break between it and its 2016 predecessor Lemonade. Many are still holding out for visuals from the album after a video leaked online earlier this week. The video was green screen footage of what looks like the singer recording some kind of music video or visuals of something. So when she shared a new announcement video for something else entirely fans were let down at first but ultimately intrigued.

In the video Bey shared, it cuts together people doing a variety of haircare with what looks like recordings of home movies. It isn't even entirely clear what the products specifically are. The caption doesn't prove particularly helpful. "Hair is sacred. The journey begins Feb 20. Visit CECRED.COM" the caption reads. Though specifics aren't included fans have speculated that it could include anything from shampoo and conditioner or even some kind of dyes. But many of the comments are more focused on what Beyonce isn't announcing than what she is. Check out the trailer below.

Read More: Beyonce's Shocking Vegas Residency Budget Unveiled

Beyonce Drops A Teaser For Her Haircare Line

In the comments, fans seem disappointment. "ima just assume the live album is inside the box of shampoo" one of the top comments on the post reads. "So what are you gonna say at my funeral now that you’ve killed me?" another, more dramatic fan agrees. Clearly many watching the video were hoping for a more musical announcement from Bey.

Beyonce had a few notable moments at the Grammys over the weekend. There were rumors that she might perform during the show and even do a tribute to Tina Turner, but that ultimately didn't happen. When Jay-Z went on-stage to accept his Global Impact Award he called out the Grammys directly. In one particular moment he pointed out that despite being the winningest artist of all time, Bey has never won the Album Of The Year Award. What do you think of Beyonce's announcement of a haircare line? Do you agree with fans who were hoping for Bey to announce visuals or new music? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Beyonce's "Drunk In Love" Turns 10

[Via]