Beyonce Won't Perform At This Weekends Grammys, Despite Rumors

Beyonce fans just got some pretty disappointing news. All week, rumors have swirled that she could join the already announced cast of performers for this weekend's Grammys. Foreign news agencies spread reports that Beyonce would be performing a tribute to the late Tina Turner. It sounds like the kind of thing that very well could happen given the Grammys history with tributing legendary figures in music and Beyonce's continued critical and commercial success.

But earlier today the rumors were officially confirmed to be false. The Hollywood Reporter spoke to a representative for the "BREAK MY SOUL" hitmaker. They officially confirmed that the superstar will not be taking the Grammy stage this year. It comes just a few days after Taylor Swift went through a similar process. Following rumors that she could be performing during this year's ceremony a representative officially confirmed that she isn't. But fans hoping to watch the show will still get plenty of high-profile artists to watch. Burna Boy, 21 Savage, Luke Combs, Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Joni Mitchell, Brandi Carlisle, Travis Scott, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, and U2 are all set to take the stage.

Beyonce's Tina Turner Grammy Tribute Rumors Aren't True

Earlier this week, footage of Beyonce seemingly shooting a music video leaked online. The clip of her in front of a green screen reignited fan's hope that her 2022 album Renaissance would eventually get some kind of visuals. Calls for visuals have been coming from fans for months and Bey has only really addressed it once. Last year, during a tour stop she told fans "you are the visuals" seemingly implying that they didn't exist.

Many fans took her word for that but the newly leaked video has them reconsidering. Bey could always have been working on visuals for something else entirely. What do you think of rumors about Beyonce's potential Grammy performance not being true? Whose performance are you most excited to see during this year's show? Let us know in the comment section below.

