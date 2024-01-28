Fans Beg Beyonce To Release "RENAISSANCE" Visuals After Footage Leak

Fans are begging Beyonce to release visuals accompanying her RENAISSANCE album after footage of the singer filming in a green screen suit was released online. The BTS footage shows Beyonce wearing a bodysuit and a large coat decked in a shade of green reserved for post-production editing. Also known as a green screen, visuals can then be easily applied over the green material.

Fans were absolutely gagging for the full footage to be released. Begging the singer on social media to drop the full edited visuals. "RANDOM AF 2 YEARS LATER LIKE HELP MEEE WE WERE GETTING A MASTERPIECE😭😭😭😭😭," the original poster of the footage wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "beyoncé i wanna see this and the rest of the renaissance visuals on youtube by the end of February," added another fan.

Beyonce & Megan Thee Stallion Perform In Houston

2023 really was the year of Beyonce, with her RENAISSANCE tour being one of the cultural events of the year. Of course, that included an electrifying performance in her hometown of Houston. However, she wasn't alone. Fellow Houston songstress Megan The Stallion joined Beyonce on stage during the September 23 show at NRG Stadium. The two musical powerhouses performed together, with Megan rocking a camo bodysuit. Megan flexed her twerking prowess before giving her co-star a hearty "I love you Beyonce!" during an ad-lib exchange. The crowd at NRG Stadium went absolutely wild for the pair. They were bathed in an intense red light during most of their performance. "I was there. And the stadium was shaking. The energy was insane. Houston you WIN ❤️🙌," one fan wrote on social media.

However, Megan's appearance won't come as a surprise to many eagle-eyed fans. The weekend before the show, it was reported that Megan had pulled out of the Global Citizen Fest in New York, which also took place on September 23. Internet sleuths put the pieces together and reasoned that Megan had likely received an offer to guest with Beyonce in their shared hometown. This was confirmed in the run-up to the show when sources told various outlets that Megan had chosen to perform with Beyonce instead.

