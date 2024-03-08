Beyonce Accused Of Ripping Off Package Design For Her Hair Care Brand

Last month, Beyonce announced her new hair care venture Cecred. Fans were initially disappointed by the announcement as they were hoping for some new music. Little did they know at the time that Beyonce was about to turn around and make a huge announcement a few weeks later. Most of the attention directed at the singer now has to do with her upcoming new album RENAISSANCE Act II. The album's lead single "TEXAS HOLD EM" currently sits at number one on the Hot 100.

But fans haven't forgotten entirely about Cecred, though that may be for the wrong reasons. That's because someone pointed out how much the packaging of the brand reminds them of another brand, New Zealand's TWYG. “The first image is the newly launched CÉCRED the haircare brand from Beyoncé. The second image is a New Zealand-based skincare brand TWYG, which I shared on a work WhatsApp group back in November. There is a stark similarity, let’s be honest both are aesthetically pleasing, impactful but horrifically over packaged," the post reads. While it doesn't make a direct accusation of copying, the pictures provided caused fans to jump to that conclusion. Check out the original post below.

Beyonce's Hair Care Line Called Out

One of the designers being TWYG took notice of the post and responded. "As the designer behind TWYG skincare’s brand and packaging, launched in June 2023, I couldn’t help but feel a pang of deep disappointment upon discovering Beyoncé’s recent hair care packaging,” she commented. “Over the span of 18 months, my team poured countless hours into TWYG, with a significant portion of that time dedicated to crafting the custom-formed lids," she further explained.

Beyonce's new album is due out on March 29th. Fans are curious just how thoroughly she will explore the sounds of country music present on the album's first two singles.

