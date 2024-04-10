GloRilla Details Relationship With Beyonce: "She Always Be So Nice To Me"

GloRilla says Beyonce always matches her energy.

BYCole Blake
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals

GloRilla reflected on her relationship with Beyonce during a conversation with Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder on The Pivot Podcast, earlier this week. In doing so, she recalled meeting her on multiple occasions and had nothing but praise for her personality.

“Beyonce, I just met her again yesterday. I met her at the Grammys last year,” Glorilla began. She explained that after presenting an award she walked past Beyonce’s dressing room and asked if she could say hello. “She always be so nice to me and I feel like she loves me as much as I love her. I get super geeked everytime I meet her.”

GloRilla Meets Beyonce At The Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: GloRilla and Beyoncé seen during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

It isn’t the only time she’s brought up her Beyonce fandom in recent days. Appearing on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe, earlier this month, she admitted she frequently DMs the iconic singer despite getting little acknowledgment. “I be talking to myself in Beyonce’s DM," she said. "I don’t even think she be on Instagram for real. But I’m just like a big Beyonce fan, so like I’m delusional about Beyonce.” Back in 2023, GloRilla also revealed that she was once fired from a job at Nike for singing Beyonce's music on the job. "Me and my friend, Gloss Up, we were singin’ a Beyonce song and we got fired from Nike," she told HipHopDX. Check out her latest comments on Beyonce below.

GloRilla Speaks On Her Beyonce Fandom

As for music from GloRilla, she recently teamed up with Megan Thee Stallion for the new single, "Wanna Be.” Glo will be opening for Megan Thee Stallion on her Hot Girl Summer Tour later this year. Be on the lookout for further updates on GloRilla on HotNewHipHop.

