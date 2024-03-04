Mathew Knowles Blasts Haters For Criticizing Beyonce's Hair Care Line

Beyonce's new hair line Cécred is getting a lot of positive excitement from fans... yet not everyone's on board. Moreover, a lot of folks pointed out that she wears extensions, and thus questioned what she really knows about natural hair. In addition to this, folks had other criticisms of the superstar's initiative concerning her supposedly taking advantage of this business for her gain without really knowing much about it. However, this is all just speculative, and her father doubled down on this. TMZ caught up with Mathew Knowles in New York City recently and asked him about the hair care company.

"I know nothing about the hair care line," Mathew Knowles said of Beyonce's latest move in business and pop culture. "We [he and his then-wife Tina Knowles] had a salon. I don't know what to tell you but, you know, we had a hair salon for 17 years, and it was the top hair salon in Houston. Uh, must have some credibility, right? Seventeen years, top hair salon. I'll let you guys figure it out." It's clear that the Destiny's Child manager wants for folks to just see this skill for themselves rather than make assumptions.

Beyonce's Father Thinks Cécred Criticism Is Unfounded: Watch

However, speaking of Destiny's Child -– and responding to backlash -– Mathew Knowles also spoke on another member's recent controversy. TMZ also asked him about Kelly Rowland supposedly walking out of The Today Show because her dressing room was too small. "Oh, Kelly is a sweetheart," he replied when confronted about whether or not he thinks she would do something like that. Kelly lived with us, I look at Kelly as my daughter. I don't know what happened, but I can tell you one thing I do know. She's not a diva, she's a sweetheart, and that's all I know! I don't keep up with it like I used to."

Meanwhile, other folks are walking back their criticisms of Queen Bey for other reasons. Joe Budden recently apologized for refusing to speak on her new country singles. We'll see if there's a similar turnaround on Cécred. On that note, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and more updates on Beyoncé and her father Mathew Knowles.

