Kelly Rowland Offered A Return To "Today" Show After Dressing Room Drama

Last week, fans were surprised by the newest drama surrounding Kelly Rowland. She was reportedly invited onto Today With Hoda & Jenny as a guest host but something caused her to walk off at the last minute. Allegedly that has to do with the size of her dressing room. When that news broke it led fan to make claims about how she was being dramatic and creating drama. The buzz got so big that even Marlon Wayans had to take to social media to come to Rowland's defense.

While the story never really got a full explanation, there doesn't seem to be any hard feelings for Rowland from either host. “I just want to say this. I have great love and admiration for Kelly Rowland," one of the hosts said during a recent segment. She continued by extending an invite to Rowland to return to the show. “I adore her, and I want her to come back on our show, and I want her to host again.” The other host makes a joke about the alleged dressing room incident to close the segment. “She can share my dressing room. We’ll be in it together," she says. Check out the clip of the pair acknowledging the controversy below.

Today Show Hosts Talk Kelly Rowland Return

The reason Kelly Rowland was making the round on various shows in the first place was because of her new movie. She's taking the lead role in a new Tyler Perry-helmed drama called Mea Culpa. The film had its premiere last week and it was a star-studded outing. Among the headliners in attendance were Beyonce and Jay-Z with queen B even taking to Instagram later to give Kelly an extra shoutout.

