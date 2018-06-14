today show
- MusicMary J. Blige Didn't Like Her Own Voice, She Admits While Discussing Self-Image IssuesAs hard as it is to believe, even the most talented and successful of musicians have a hard time living up to exaggerated standards.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1028 Views
- TVSavannah Guthrie Net Worth 2024: What Is The Journalist & Attorney Worth?Explore Savannah Guthrie's illustrious career in journalism, from her early days to co-anchoring the "Today" show.ByRain Adams710 Views
- Pop CultureKelly Rowland Offered A Return To "Today" Show After Dressing Room DramaWhether or not she will accept the invite is to be seen.ByLavender Alexandria878 Views
- Pop CultureMarlon Wayans Defends Kelly Rowland Amid Claims She Walked Off "Today Show"The two worked on 2022's horror comedy flick "The Curse of Bridge Hollow," and Wayans stood by her as a professional and kind soul.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.1K Views
- GossipKelly Rowland Allegedly Walked Off "Today Show" Due To Small Dressing RoomThese are all just rumors at this point, as the former Destiny's Child star was apparently meant to co-host the program and promote her film.ByGabriel Bras Nevares4.0K Views
- MusicJack Harlow Is Still Trying To Manifest An André 3000 CollabThe Kentucky hitmaker appeared on "Today" where he performed one of his hits and spoke about his dream collaboration.ByErika Marie2.6K Views
- MusicRick Ross Says Kanye West Mastered "The Art Of Manipulating Media"Rick Ross offers high praise for Kanye West's ability to stir the pot and still deliver great music. ByAron A.5.7K Views
- CrimeDerek Chauvin Case: Lead Prosecutor Admits To Feeling Bad For Ex-CopHe expresses sympathy for "the defendant" & says of the sentencing phase, "It's important for us to act justly not vindictively."ByErika Marie3.9K Views
- Pop CultureAl Roker Shares Prostate Cancer Diagnosis & Surgery Plans On "TODAY"Roker told the public that his cancer is "aggressive" and he'll be taking some time off for the next few weeks.ByErika Marie799 Views
- Pop CultureTracy Morgan Defends Trump Against COVID-19 CriticsTracy Morgan doesn't think that people should give Donald Trump a hard time, especially as more Americans test positive for COVID-19.ByErika Marie2.4K Views
- Pop CultureTracy Morgan Went Full Cringe-Mode On "Today" With Sex TalkTracy Morgan says that he has impregnated his wife three times since the beginning of quarantine, detailing their coronavirus role-play scenarios.ByAlex Zidel1.7K Views
- TV"Today" Show Staffer Tests Positive For Coronavirus: ReportA staff member of the 3rd hour "Today" Show has tested positive for Coronavirus.ByKevin Goddard1292 Views
- RelationshipsNick Cannon Recalls Shooting His Shot With Tamron HallNick Cannon and Tamron Hall could have been a couple if it weren't for a "Today" show thief.ByErika Marie5.3K Views
- SportsCharles Barkley Under Fire For Response To 2003 Kobe Bryant ScandalCharles Barkley commented on whether or not he believes the rape accusations against Kobe should be a topic of discussion.ByErika Marie11.2K Views
- TVNick Cannon Expresses Support For Gabrielle Union Amid Terry Crews DebacleCannon pledges to rock with Union no matter what. ByNoah C4.9K Views
- MoviesCynthia Ervio Opens Up About "Harriet" Role & What She Admires Most About Tubman"She was so close to her faith and it was astounding." ByChantilly Post2.1K Views
- SportsChicago Bears Coach Matt Nagy Was Not A Fan Of Cody Parkey's TV AppearanceThe head coach didn't feel like it was a team move.ByAlexander Cole5.2K Views
- EntertainmentAl Roker Draws Laughs From Smut Peddlers Over "Sweet Potato Poon" DishAl Roker serves up a slice of Thanksgiving "Poon."ByMitch Findlay1.9K Views
- MusicJustin Timberlake's Wife Calls Him Her "Biggest Priority"Justin Timberlake's got himself a perfect leading lady. ByChantilly Post4.6K Views
- EntertainmentAlice Marie Johnson Admits She Had No Idea Who Kim Kardashian WasKim and Alice finally meet. ByChantilly Post2.5K Views