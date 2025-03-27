Bishop TD Jakes Admits He Suffered "Massive Heart Attack" During Concerning On-Stage Collapse

BY Cole Blake 697 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
MegaFest 2017 - International Faith &amp; Family Film Festival
DALLAS, TX - JUNE 30: Bishop T.D. Jakes presents Cicely Tyson with the Legends Award during MegaFest's International Faith &amp; Family Film Festival at Omni Hotel on June 30, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for MegaFest 2017)
Fans have been showing an outpouring of support for Bishop TD Jakes after he opened up about his medical emergency.

Bishop TD Jakes has revealed that he suffered a "massive heart attack" during the freighting incident in which he collapsed on-stage during a sermon in November. Reflecting on the incident while appearing on the TODAY show on Wednesday, Jakes explained that he nearly died.

"I didn’t really realize what was happening to me onstage until I got to the hospital in an ambulance," he said. "And the doctor leaned over in my ear and said, ‘You’ve had a massive heart attack.’" He then explained that he was shocked by the diagnosis. “I just kind of drifted off to sleep. I didn’t know what it was," he explained. "[The doctor] said five minutes later, I’d have been dead on arrival. The right side of my heart had completely stopped pumping blood. As long as I was up preaching, I felt fine. But when I sat down, the adrenaline dropped, exposing the fact that I had been preaching with half of my heart blocked by a clot.”

Read More: T.D. Jakes Net Worth 2023: What Is The Bishop Worth?

TD Jakes' Medical Emergency

From there, TD Jakes noted that he was awake during the clot-removal procedure. "I later knew that I was on my way out when I passed out on the pulpit," he said. "In retrospect, it was such a privilege to stand on the other side—to get a little glimpse of what that might be like, at least in that moment. I think it was absolutely amazing. My whole church—globally, not just my congregation—along with people who don’t even attend my church, were sending prayers. I’m so thankful.” When TODAY shared the clip on Instagram, fans showed tons of support in the comments section. LL Cool J was among them.

TD Jakes previously made national headlines his remarks after after CNN published footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie, last year. "Then, a woman said to me, ‘Would you please pray for women who are living in danger in their own house?'" he said during a sermon at the time. "And there was something about the way she said it… It was a cry for help. The atrocious, degrading, demeaning, debauchery — I know who it was, but I saw my daughters. As a man, I saw my daughters, and it made me angry… And I thought if it affected me like that as a man, how much more is that image a trigger for women who have been through that, who are currently going through that… And feel trapped in situations where you are being physically and emotionally and verbally abused?"

Read More: Bishop TD Jakes Condemns Domestic Violence In Sermon Following Diddy’s Assault Video

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
2022 Black Music &amp; Entertainment Walk Of Fame Induction Ceremony &amp; Juneteenth Celebration Pop Culture Bishop TD Jakes Seemingly Suffers Medical Emergency During Sunday Sermon 2.8K
9th Annual HOPE Global Forums Music Bishop TD Jakes Condemns Domestic Violence In Sermon Following Diddy’s Assault Video 4.0K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1.8K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 49.2K