Bishop TD Jakes Seemingly Suffers Medical Emergency During Sunday Sermon

TD Jakes, the bishop and pastor that rose to prominence for his alleged connection to Diddy, seemingly suffered a medical emergency during a sermon on Sunday morning (November 24). He was addressing the church congregators and the folks at home who were watching him via livestream, quietly wiping sweat off his face, telling his audience he loves them, and speaking on visiting someone at the hospital who motivated their visitor. At one point, Jakes stopped his speech, his arms fell to the side, and he began to shake, which prompted many people to run over and try to help him. The livestream ended shortly after. Hopefully the Potter's House megachurch senior pastor recovers well and quickly.

Previously, T.D. Jakes made headlines for his remarks after the footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie in a hotel hallway emerged online. "Then, a woman said to me, ‘Would you please pray for women who are living in danger in their own house?'" he said. "And there was something about the way she said it… It was a cry for help. The atrocious, degrading, demeaning, debauchery — I know who it was, but I saw my daughters. As a man, I saw my daughters, and it made me angry… And I thought if it affected me like that as a man, how much more is that image a trigger for women who have been through that, who are currently going through that… And feel trapped in situations where you are being physically and emotionally and verbally abused?"

TD Jakes Seems To Face Medical Emergency

Even though T.D. Jakes completely denied any malicious involvement with Diddy, the Bad Boy mogul continues to find inspiration in his perspective. Both of them are in pretty tough situations right now for wholly different reasons, but we don't know the extent of their disconnection these days.