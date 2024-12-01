TD Jakes Reveals He Underwent Emergency Surgery Following Health Scare

Recently, he also partly blamed a Diddy accuser's legal team for increasing his stress.

TD Jakes is still recovering from his medical emergency earlier this month, and addressed his church virtually to give them his first update on the matter. "I'm grateful for this season in my life," he began. "I told you last Sunday that I'd see you this Sunday, and so here I am. I am grateful to God for his goodness and his grace. Many of you don't realize that you're looking at a miracle. I faced a life-threatening calamity, was rushed to the ICU unit, I had emergency surgery, survived the surgery. Yeah, I'm back. And the doctor wants me to go slow coming back."

However, this comes after Bishop T.D. Jakes suggested that a Diddy accuser's legal team is what provoked the stress that led to this emergency. "These accusations are patently false," he claimed via a defamation lawsuit against fellow pastor Duane Youngblood, who accused Jakes of trying to sexually assault him when he was 18 or 19 years old. "Bishop Jakes never kissed or tried to kiss Youngblood, never cornered him or forced him into any situation (sexual or otherwise), and certainly never told him that he wanted to sleep with him or had any conversation of a sexual nature at all with him.

Bishop TD Jakes Addresses His Congregation

"The interactions described by Youngblood during his LRL interviews on October 28 and November 3 never happened — period," T.D. Jakes alleged. "This lawsuit is intended to bring that scheme to a halt. To end the extreme emotional, physical, and spiritual toll Defendants’ conduct has caused Bishop Jakes, to set the record straight so the world understands the patent falsity of the accusations, and to restore Bishop Jakes’s reputation."