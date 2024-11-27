TD Jakes Attributes Medical Emergency To Alleged Stress From Diddy Accusers’ Lawyer

TD Jakes recently hit Duane Youngblood with a new lawsuit.

Over the weekend (November 24), Bishop TD Jakes appeared to suffer a medical emergency onstage during a sermon. He's now in stable condition, per a statement from the church. "During today's service, Bishop T.D. Jakes experienced a slight health incident and received immediate medical attention following his powerful hour-long message," the statement read. "Bishop Jakes is stable and under the care of medical professionals. the entire Potter's House family is grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the community. Thank you for your understanding and continued prayers."

Now, according to AllHipHop, he's alleging that the incident was a result of stress caused by some accusations made against him by fellow pastor Duane Youngblood. Youngblood is being represented by Tyrone Blackburn, the same attorney representing Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones. Earlier this year, Lil Rod sued Diddy for alleged sex trafficking and more. On the Larry Reid Live podcast, Youngblood alleged that Jakes attempted to sexually abuse him when he was 18 or 19.

TD Jakes Sues Duane Youngblood For Alleged Defamation

T.D. Jakes attends 2022 Black Music & Entertainment Walk Of Fame Induction Ceremony at The Home Depot Backyard on June 18, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Jakes denies these allegations and has since fired back with a lawsuit accusing Youngblood of defamation. “These accusations are patently false,” it alleges. “Bishop Jakes never kissed or tried to kiss Youngblood, never cornered him or forced him into any situation (sexual or otherwise), and certainly never told him that he wanted to sleep with him or had any conversation of a sexual nature at all with him. The interactions described by Youngblood during his LRL interviews on October 28 and November 3 never happened—period.”

“This lawsuit is intended to bring that scheme to a halt,” it also alleges. "To end the extreme emotional, physical, and spiritual toll Defendants’ conduct has caused Bishop Jakes, to set the record straight so the world understands the patent falsity of the accusations, and to restore Bishop Jakes’s reputation."