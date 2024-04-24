Diddy To Be "Indicted Soon," Lil Rod's Attorney Alleges

Rodney “Lil Rod” Smith's attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, claims Diddy will face an indictment "soon." He said as much to Page Six when the outlet asked him about his client's reckless homicide conviction from 2003 and other charges throughout the years. Blackburn explained that Rod “did not have adequate legal representation” at the time. Lil Rod is currently suing Diddy for $30 million with allegations of sexual assault stemming from a time when he was reportedly working on Diddy’s The Love Album: Off The Grid, from September 2022 to November 2023.

“I am sure you know that a charge is not a conviction," Blackburn, who has faced scrutiny over his litigation tactics in the past, told the outlet. "So, running this story on behalf of [Diddy’s camp] is problematic and calls into question your integrity as a journalist. Mr. Jones’ July 2003 reckless homicide occurred when he was 17 years old. He was driving a vehicle with his cousin in the passenger seat. The police pulled him over, but he was afraid and drove off. It was pretty typical behavior for a young black boy in Chicago when pulled over by the police. As a result, he totaled the vehicle, and his cousin, who was his best friend, died."

Diddy & Cassie Attend GQ's Men Of The Year Party

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Musicians Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie Ventura attend the GQ Men of the Year Party at Chateau Marmont on November 13, 2012, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/Getty Images For GQ)

Blackburn continued: "He has to live with the guilt of the death of his best friend and family member for the rest of his life. But don’t let that stop you from running this story and getting your clicks. [Diddy’s] legal team can do nothing to distract from the fact that he will be indicted soon.”

Diddy has adamantly denied the allegations against him for months. His attorney, Shawn Holley, previously told Page Six that Lil Rod "is nothing more than a liar” and accused him of “shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday.” Blackburn's comments on a possible indictment come after Homeland Security agents raided Diddy's homes in Los Angeles and Miami, last month. No charges have come from the incident. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lil Rod and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

