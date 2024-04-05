Chris Brown Must Pay Dancer $15K For Eye Injuries From Fake Blood On Music Video Set

Chris Brown is known to go big with his music videos, but evidently, that doesn't come without a cost. Back in 2019, backup dancer Danielle Griffin filed a lawsuit against the R&B icon, claiming to have sustained injuries on the set of his "High End" video. Instead of addressing the lawsuit, he ignored it, and he's now been ordered to pay up.

In her lawsuit, Griffin claims that while shooting the video in 2017, someone from the wardrobe department approached her with fake blood. She was hesitant to allow the substance to be poured over her without wearing eye protection. The dancer was quickly assured, however, that it wouldn't do her any harm. Unfortunately, that didn't end up being the case.

Dancer Claims Fake Blood Left Her In Need Of Medical Treatment

Singer Chris Brown attends a progress hearing at Los Angeles Superior Court on January 15, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Brown was first placed on probation after the 2009 domestic violence case in which he plead guilty to assaulting his then-girlfriend, singer Rihanna. (Photo by Lucy Nicholson - Pool/Getty Images)

Griffin says that shortly after the shoot, she began to experience issues, and had to seek medical treatment. Around the time of her original filing, photos of Griffin's eyes swollen and leaking pus began to circulate online. As a result of the incident, she was forced to stay inside to recover for months, costing her job opportunities and even forcing her to drop out of her master's degree program. She also claims she wasn't given any assistance amid her recovery. Now, Brown must pay her a nearly $15K default judgment for her medical expenses and other damages.

What do you think of Chris Brown being ordered to pay a backup dancer $15K for fake blood on the set of his music video? What about her sustaining eye injuries from the substance? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

