Chris Brown Implores Fans To Recognize His Greatness In New Rant: "Don't Wait Till I'm Gone To Realize That!"

Chris Brown is not one to hold back how he feels and he has certainly proved that over the past couple of days. About two days ago, the longtime, controversial, R&B superstar sent out a flurry of comments directed toward the mainstream media and "fake celebrities." This latest fiery Chris Brown rant went down on his Instagram story and many were speculating who he was taking aim at directly. "I DONT WANT TO BE ACCEPTED FROM NONE OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND FAKE CELEBRITIES. I AM KING IN MY OWN LANE," Brown said.

"YOUR FAVE AINT GOT S*** ON ME AND THEY KNOW IT. AINT FINNA TAP DANCE FOR APPROVAL. YOU WILL BEG FORGIVENESS OF ME THAT I DO KNOW." Some were thinking this has a lot to do with the NBA and the complications with All-Star Weekend. Quavo's name was also brought up after their awkward encounter at Paris Fashion Week. After going scorched earth, you might think Chris Brown is done with the rants, but he is far from it.

Does This Rant Hurt Or Help Chris Brown?

DJ Akademiks recently shared another screenshot from Breezy's IG. This message is much shorter, but definitely really tries to hammer home his previous point. "There will never be another CHRIS BROWN! Don't wait till I'm gone to realize that!" Some fans shared his opinion, but others, not so much. "Bro hasnt snapped since look at me now and hasnt went on a run like his kiss kiss wall to wall run ever bro needs to put down the nose sugar," one fan writes back.

