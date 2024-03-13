Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Which Cities She'll Tour This Summer

Megan Thee Stallion already came out swinging in 2024. Following last year's single "Cobra" she maintained her intensity on "HISS." The track was aimed at numerous contemporaries and haters she's beefed with in the past. Despite the wide range of disses many who heard the song honed in on one foe, in particular, Nicki Minaj. The Megan's Law lyric went viral in the days following the release of "HISS" and prompted a robust response from Nicki that included a universally maligned diss track.

Now Megan is capitalizing on some of the hype she's generated. Later this year she's taking off on a summer tour and while the dates aren't nailed down yet she did take to Instagram to reveal where she'll be visiting. She posted a graphic listing 27 cities across North America and Europe that she'll be stopping at on tour later this year. The "Hot Girl Summer Tour" will take off in mid May and it's not clear yet exactly how far into the summer it'll run. "HOTTIESSS GET READY TO COME HAVE SOME FUN WITH ME AT THEE HOT GIRL SUMMER TOUR ☀️☀️☀️ Get your outfits ready nowww! We getting started this MAY" she captioned the Instagram post. Fans will be able to see the specific dates for each city next week on March 20. Check out the announcement below.

Megan Thee Stallion Announces Tour Cities

Many fans are hoping that the new singles and upcoming tour are building up to new album from Megan Thee Stallion. Her last project Traumazine dropped back in 2022. "HISS" debuted at number one in its first week on the Hot 100. Though it's slowly slipped in the month since it's still charting now. This week it turns up at number 94 on the chart. The song has persisted on the chart far longer than Nicki's response "Big Foot." That track debuted in the 20s before falling off the chart entirely in its second week.

