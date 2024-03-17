Megan Thee Stallion's NSFW "Hot Girl Summer" Tour Announcement Gets Restricted By Instagram

It's been an undoubtedly exciting few months for Megan Thee Stallion, and fortunately for fans, the fun is just getting started. Amid the fallout of her infamous feud with Nicki Minaj, which was sparked by the release of Meg's track "Hiss," she appeared on Good Morning America where she announced her tour. Last week, she finally unveiled a list of cities she plans to hit, including Chicago, Atlanta, Tampa, LA, Vegas, and more.

While actual dates aren't yet set in stone, Meg says the tour is scheduled to begin in "mid-May" of this year. She shared the exciting news with a magazine-themed Instagram post, in which she's pictured swimming in a silver bikini. Unfortunately, while fans were obviously thrilled with the announcement, Instagram wasn't.

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Which Cities She's Performing In This May

“HOTTIESSS GET READY TO COME HAVE SOME FUN WITH ME AT THEE HOT GIRL SUMMER TOUR,” Meg captioned the image. Shortly after her post, Instagram restricted its visibility due to nudity concerns. She received a warning from the platform, which cited a potential violation of Instagram’s Recommendation Guidelines. Meg later shared the warning with her fans, writing, "Nooo its just a lil cheek lol." Hopefully, the restrictions won't prevent too many people from learning of the "Cobra" performer's tour.

Embarking on her tour isn't the only thing Megan Thee Stallion has to look forward to these days, however. During her aforementioned Good Morning America appearance, she also announced that she has a new album on the way. While an official release date has yet to be revealed, the Houston-born rapper teased new music she has on the way last week with another cryptic, snake-themed visual. "Loading...," she captioned the post, "You ready HOTTIES?" What do you think of Instagram restricting Megan Thee Stallion's tour announcement? Are you looking forward to seeing the "Cobra" performer live? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

