Chris Brown Fans Speculate The Target Of His Rant Against Mainstream Media

They speculated about his beef with Quavo and the NBA All-Star Weekend.

Chris Brown is no stranger to speaking his mind. The singer has a long history of making it crystal clear when he isn't happy about something or doesn't like someone. That was the case again when he shared a new rant to his Instagram story. This time around, however, he wasn't focused on anything specific. Instead, he took aim at the institution of mainstream media and the "fake celebrities" they prop up.

"I DONT WANT TO BE ACCEPTED FROM NONE OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND FAKE CELEBRITIES. I AM KING IN MY OWN LANE YOUR FAVE AINT GOT SH*T ON ME AND THEY KNOW IT. AINT FINNA TAP DANCE FOR APPROVAL. YOU WILL BEG FORGIVENESS OF ME THAT I DO KNOW. YOU WILL BEG FORGIVENESS OF ME. THAT I DO KNOW," Brown captioned a recent Instagram Story post. It's unclear if he has a specific incident in mind that he's upset with or just broadly wanted to share thoughts on the mainstream. Check out his full post below.

Chris Brown's New Instagram Story Posts

One of the main reasons fans suspect for Brown's rant is last month's NBA All-Star game. The weekend includes multiple events featuring various celebs from a variety of mediums and Chris Brown wasn't included in this year's festivities. Afterward, he claimed that the sponsor of the event, Ruffles, un-invited him from All-Star Weekend. The chip brand later denied Brown's claim that his rescinded invitation had anything to do with them. That denial didn't slow Brown's anger with the brand and the alleged snub.

Brown has also been dealing with a re-ignited beef with Quavo. The pair sat next to each other at a Paris Fashion Week event earlier this year. That led to both confirming that they still don't like each other as fans debate who has more pull in 2024. What do you think of Chris Brown's most recent Instagram Story rant? Do you think it has something to do with his alleged NBA All-Star Game snub? Let us know in the comment section below.

