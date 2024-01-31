Quavo Weighs In As Fans Debate If He Or Chris Brown Is More Relevant

The former Migos rapper took to Twitter to defend his popularity.

BYLavender Alexandria
Quavo and Chris Brown's dislike for each other has spanned quite a few years now. It was brought back into the public light earlier this month. Videos emerged online of the pair sitting next to each other during a runway show at Paris Fashion Week a few weeks ago. Brown felt the need to respond to the videos clarifying that he still isn't a fan of the former Migos rapper and that he didn't get to choose his seat.

During a recent episode of Rory & Mal, the two hosts discuss the situation. They debate who the organizers should have moved which becomes a debate over who's the bigger star. The hosts go back and forth over whether or not Quavo is a more relevant star in 2024 even though Brown may have at one point been bigger. In the replies to the debate, many fans take Brown's side. "I would’ve LOST it in this room… Quavo bigger than who??? They’ve lost their complete minds. I didn’t think it could get more disrespectful than this conversation. Stop playing with CB," one of the top replies reads. But fans weren't the only ones to weigh in on the debate.

Quavo himself weighed in on the debate in a tweet. "The biggest QUAVO HUNCHO!! Aint goin back and forth" his response reads. Though you'd think the responses to his own post would be more in the Migos rapper's favor, they aren't. There are plenty of comments making memes and jokes about how he handled the situation. Though they come in a sea of fans requesting that he drop new music soon.

Last year, Quavo and Travis Scott teased a potential sequel to their Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho collaborative album. What do you think of Quavo's response to fans debating him and Chris Brown's popularity? Who do you think is more popular and relevant in 2024? Let us know in the comment section below.

