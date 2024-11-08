Tim Westwood Sparks Diddy Comparisons Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

According to "BBC," UK investigators recently submitted evidence to prosecutors who will determine whether or not to bring charges against Tim Westwood.

It's no secret that Diddy has just begun what will likely be a long and arduous legal battle. The Bad Boy founder was arrested in September on charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He could face a hefty prison sentence if he's found guilty. He's currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, awaiting a trial that's expected to begin in May of next year.

In addition to this, he's facing several lawsuits from women and men accusing him of sexual assault, abuse, and more. He's far from the only prominent artist facing disturbing allegations these days, however. British DJ Tim Westwood was also accused of sexual misconduct by various women in 2022. According to BBC, UK investigators recently submitted evidence to prosecutors who will now determine whether or not to bring charges against him.

CPS To Determine Whether Or Not To Bring Charges Against Tim Westwood

Tim Westwood performs during the VICELAND launch party at Village Underground on September 15, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for VICE)

“A file of evidence has now been submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and our team continues to make enquiries, with support from prosecutors,” Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy explained. “We will thoroughly and properly investigate sexual [offenses] as part of our commitment to making London safer for women and girls.”