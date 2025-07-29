Early this morning, Chris Brown took to social media to share a cryptic message with his followers. He sparked a great deal of speculation in the process. “Lil s**t still pisses me off to this day. Imma pray on it,” the hitmaker wrote simply. He didn't name any names. Regardless, fans were quick to come up with their own theories about who he could be referring to.

At the top of their list is none other than Karrueche Tran. She dated Brown on and off from 2011 to 2015. The socialite and actress began making headlines this week when her rumored boyfriend Deion Sanders revealed that he underwent surgery to remove his bladder after being diagnosed with cancer. She appeared in a video series documenting the ordeal, growing emotional as she explained why he was hospitalized.

"He is having his bladder removed and they will create a new bladder with one of his intestines," she said through tears. Tran added that the surgery was "the best" option for Sanders. According to her, "it fully removes the cancer to ensure it doesn't come back, because it was close to his muscle."

Karrueche Tran & Deion Sanders

Sanders and Colorado team trainer Lauren Askevold provided supporters with an update on his condition yesterday (July 28). According to them, the surgery was a success, and there are now no traces of cancer in his body. While he admits the battle hasn't been easy, Sanders seems to have a positive outlook as he continues to heal.

As for Brown, social media users are convinced that Tran's emotional reaction to Sanders' health scare has him feeling some type of way.

"Nah, he seen Karrueche with Coach Prime and don’t like that sh*t!," one Instagram user writes in The Shade Room's comments section. "If this IS about her, He really needs to let her go … she’s not coming back.😢," another claims.