Bishop TD Jakes Condemns Domestic Violence In Sermon Following Diddy’s Assault Video

9th Annual HOPE Global Forums
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 13: TDJ Enterprises CEO Bishop T.D. Jakes attends the 9th Annual HOPE Global Forums at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta on December 13, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Operation HOPE, Inc.)

TD Jakes seemingly discussed the footage during Sunday's sermon.

Bishop TD Jakes addressed the topic of domestic violence during his latest sermon on Sunday after CNN published footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie at a hotel in 2016. While he didn’t mention Diddy’s video by name, he alluded to images that have been “floating over the news all week.”

The topic began with Jakes recalling a woman reaching out to him for prayers. “Then, a woman said to me, ‘Would you please pray for women who are living in danger in their own house?'” he explained. “And there was something about the way she said it… it was a cry for help.” He added of the footage: “The atrocious, degrading, demeaning, debauchery — I know who it was, but I saw my daughters. As a man, I saw my daughters, and it made me angry… and I thought if it affected me like that as a man, how much more is that image a trigger for women who have been through that, who are currently going through that… and feel trapped in situations where you are being physically and emotionally and verbally abused?”

TD Jakes Speaks At Women Evolve 2023

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 16: Bishop T.D. Jakes speaks on stage during the Woman Evolve 2023 day 3 at Globe Life Field on September 16, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Diddy previously thanked the pastor for “holding [him] down in the dark times” in a speech at the BET Awards in 2022. He mentioned the “darkest times" of his life again in an apology for the incident in a video posted to social media on Sunday. He explained that he’s been seeking professional help through therapy in rehab in the years since the attack. Despite the clip, Diddy won't be facing criminal charges related to the incident.

TD Jakes Discusses Domestic Violence

Check out TD Jakes' comments on the situation from Sunday's service above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

