Bishop TD Jakes Is Stable Following Health Scare During Sermon

It seems like he will recover well.

Folks recently shared their well-wishes and shocked sympathies for Bishop TD Jakes, who recently suffered a medical emergency at his church in Dallas, Texas on Sunday (November 24) during a sermon. Now, the church in question, The Potter's House, has issued a statement on the matter that should hopefully assuage fans' worries. "During today's service, Bishop T.D. Jakes experienced a slight health incident and received immediate medical attention following his powerful hour-long message. Bishop Jakes is stable and under the care of medical professionals. the entire Potter's House family is grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the community. Thank you for your understanding and continued prayers."

Hopefully Bishop T.D. Jakes continues to recover well and is able to return to his calling sooner rather than later. While he's always been a notable pop culture figure, he really rose in the headlines and Internet gossip circles last year when folks alleged a connection to the Diddy scandal. Apparently, Jakes had been to some parties and indulged in the alleged "freaky" activity that took place at them. It didn't take long before a response emerged.

Bishop TD Jakes Is Doing Well

"Recent claims circulating on pockets of social media about Bishop T.D. Jakes are unequivocally false and baseless," his team relayed in a statement. "What has always been true, in the words of the late Pastor Charles H. Spurgeon, 'If you want the truth to go round the world you must hire an express train to pull it; but if you want a lie to go round the world it will fly; it is as light as a feather, and a breath will carry it.' [It's] disheartening to witness the proliferation of numerous deepfake photos and the distortion of words through false, sensationalized misrepresentations, encapsulating purported statements to falsely speculate and attack others, including Bishop Jakes."