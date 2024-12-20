TD Jakes’ Lawyer Fires Back After AI YouTube Videos Allege He Was In Bed With Diddy

TD Jakes is taking a stand.

Amid Diddy's ongoing legal battle, countless wild rumors about him and his associates have popped up online. Recently, some YouTube accounts even allegedly used artificial intelligence to create fake thumbnails and stories accusing the Bad Boy founder and Bishop TD Jakes of being in bed together. Jakes isn't standing for this, however, firing back by taking legal action. In a new motion filed by his attorney Dustin Pusch, he seeks to subpoena YouTube's parent company Google to share information about four channels in particular.

These accounts are purportedly run out of Pakistan, South Africa, the Philippines, and Kenya. This latest update comes just a few weeks after Jakes had a health scare onstage, which he addressed in a video earlier this month. He revealed that he had to undergo emergency surgery, but is now on the road to recovery. "I faced a life-threatening calamity, was rushed to the ICU unit, I had emergency surgery, survived the surgery. Yeah, I'm back. And the doctor wants me to go slow coming back," he shared.

Read More: Top 10 Best Athletes Of 2024

TD Jakes' Lawyer Files Motion To Subpoena Google & Reveal Owners Of YouTube Channels

Almost immediately after this health scare, Jakes hit fellow pastor Duane Youngblood with a lawsuit for alleged defamation. During an appearance on the Larry Reid Live podcast, Youngblood alleged that Jakes tried to sexually abuse him when he was 18 or 19. “These accusations are patently false,” Jakes' lawsuit reads. “Bishop Jakes never kissed or tried to kiss Youngblood, never cornered him or forced him into any situation (sexual or otherwise), and certainly never told him that he wanted to sleep with him or had any conversation of a sexual nature at all with him. The interactions described by Youngblood during his LRL interviews on October 28 and November 3 never happened—period.”