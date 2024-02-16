Kelly Rowland Allegedly Walked Off "Today Show" Due To Small Dressing Room

Kelly Rowland's new movie Mea Culpa comes out soon, and according to a new Page Six report, The Today Show with Hoda Kotb invited her as co-host on Thursday (February 15). She showed up for the 8AM local time slot, mostly for just a brief conversation about the movie, but she was apparently supposed to appear at 10AM as well to be a co-host for the hour. However, an allegedly close source to the program reportedly told the publication that the Destiny's Child legend and her team supposedly left before the second part of this press run could manifest. The reason? Apparently, it was too small of a dressing room.

"Kelly and her team were not happy," the alleged source remarked. "They did not like the dressing room, so they decided to pull her off the show, leaving [Kotb] without a guest host for the 10AM hour." Furthermore, it seems like Kelly Rowland and her crew asked for other rooms, but Jennifer Lopez was already in the big green room. She had her own media to promote, and when they couldn't find other rooms, the team just left and caused a lot of confusion for the show producers.

Kelly Rowland Allegedly Leaves The Today Show Due To Small Dressing Room

"She’s beloved at Today," another alleged source shared about the situation. "She was getting the full hour, and Hoda’s the biggest hype woman on the planet! It made no sense." Whatever happened here, it's unclear whether Kelly Rowland will elaborate on the situation further or if this will stay a rumor mill mystery. Either way, we know that she's not opposed to speaking her mind and setting the record straight. After Jay-Z's Grammys speech, calling the Recording Academy out for not giving his wife Beyoncé her proper flowers, the 43-year-old praised him as "one of the greatest men she knows."

Meanwhile, what do you think about this whole debacle? Do you think it'll inspire a similar conversation around Black entertainers' treatment that Taraji P. Henson provoked recently? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments section down below. In addition, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Kelly Rowland.

