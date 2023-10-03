Kelly Rowland Says Nipsey Hussle Inspired Her To Raise Her Sons With “Integrity”

Kelly Rowland says that Nipsey Hussle has inspired her to focus on raising her boys “to have integrity.” She discussed parenthood during an interview with Kindred for its “Black Joy Issue." Rowland is currently married to Tim Weatherspoon. They share two sons, born in 2014 and 2021.

“I just want to get this right," Rowland began. "I want to really be a part of bringing some really amazing young men forth into the world. That was my only prayer. … My only prayer was to have really great young Black men in this world who were sure of themselves and didn’t have to be told who they were. I really cared about that because the narrative is tough as it is.”

Read More: Kelly Rowland Recognizes The Work Ethic Of Beyoncé’s Daughter Blue Ivy Carter

Kelly Rowland & Tim Weatherspoon With Their Son, Titan

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Honoree Kelly Rowland, Titan Jewell Weatherspoon, and Tim Weatherspoon speak onstage during amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2022 at Pacific Design Center on November 03, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)

Rowland continued: “I wanted my boys to have integrity and I got that from Nipsey Hussle. It’s amazing to me that he would talk to his kids about making the right decision even when no one is watching. That was everything. Nobody knows how much, how hard you work, but you do it because you love it. I want them to be the kind of men who are proud of themselves. That’s really important to me — being good decision-makers.” From there, she brought up the importance of taking an interest in what your child cares about. “If we’re gonna grow our kids, like, let’s be lost in their interests and the things that bring them joy. Let’s have joy with them about it," she said.

Rowland also admitted that she's had to learn that her mother's parenting choices weren't always the right ones. “I hate to mess up. But I’m literally giving myself grace. I’m learning that maybe all of the decisions that my mom made were not the greatest decisions. And I’m trying to change that this generation," she added.

Read More: Beyonce And Kelly Rowland Join Forces To Help The Unhoused

[Via]