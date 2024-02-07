Kelly Rowland Labels JAY-Z “One Of The Greatest Men I Know” After Beyonce Speech

Kelly Rowland heaped praise on JAY-Z at the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Los Angeles on Tuesday, following the rapper's speech at the Grammy Awards. On stage, JAY used his speech accepting the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award to praise his wife, Beyonce, and question why she hasn't won Album of the Year.

“Shawn Carter is one of the greatest men I know and his words ring so loud to me,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I couldn’t be more proud of him. I’m just really happy for a lot of things that he said. I think that he made a lot of artists feel very seen and very heard in those minutes that he took on stage.”

JAY-Z Speaks About Beyonce During Grammys Speech

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jay-Z speaks during the 66th GRAMMY. Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/FilmMagic)

“I feel like she is an icon… and that’s for a reason – it’s because she starts trends,” Rowland said. “She is innovative, her thoughts are big and bright and she just jumps for them and does it. I think that her albums are a reflection of that, and it should be really celebrated in that way. I’m not saying that because it’s my sister, I’m saying it because it’s the truth. I’ve seen the blood, sweat and tears that she puts into these projects, and her thoughts and her heart and her passion and her soul.” Check out her full comments on JAY-Z below.

Kelly Rowland Speaks On JAY-Z

With his speech, JAY-Z brought up the fact that Beyonce is the most decorated artist in Grammy history. She's won a total of 32 awards, despite missing the highly-coveted Album of the Year honor. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kelly Rowland on HotNewHipHop.

