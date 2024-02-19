Marlon Wayans Defends Kelly Rowland Amid Claims She Walked Off "Today Show"

Kelly Rowland recently appeared on The Today Show to plug her new movie with Tyler Perry, Mea Culpa. On Thursday (February 15), she was apparently supposed to co-host the show for a brief moment, but allegedly walked off set after their morning interview just hours prior. Apparently, according to various news outlets like PEOPLE and Page Six, the Destiny's Child member and her team chose to leave because the dressing room they had was too small. But Marlon Wayans, her co-star on 2022's horror comedy flick The Curse of Bridge Hollow, doesn't think this reflect the person that he knows.

"Y’all stop with these false narratives," Marlon Wayans captioned a recent Instagram post on the matter. "I’ve worked with [Kelly Rowland] as a star/producer. I will honestly say she was nothing short of AMAZING. Sweet, kind, professional. On time, great energy, impeccable manners and professionalism. She was nice to EVERYONE on set. Not one diva moment. S**t happens in Hollywood. Get both sides before you castrate anymore legends. Love this woman. Yall stop this BS. This woman was nothing short of a humble loving queen… PERIOD."

Kelly Rowland Gets Marlon Wayans' Backing Over Today Show Debacle

Apart from Kelly Rowland, Marlon Wayans was also recently outspoken about how Black male entertainers are held up to bigoted societal standards when compared to their white peers. "You talking to a black man that put on a dress," he expressed during a recent radio interview. "That conversation to me, its silly. "It's a negative thing that is only in Black people. We have for some reason been programmed to look down on the cr*ziest parts about our spirits. We're supposed to embrace our past, our history, our heroes, different levels of comedy.

"Robin Williams puts on a dress and wins an award, his community embraces him," the actor continued. "We're labeled by our own people. That is not an artist mindset. When you're an artist you go out and create art." For more news and the latest updates on Kelly Rowland and Marlon Wayans, keep checking in with HNHH.

