GloRilla Looks Almost Unrecognizable While Showing Off Her Natural Hair Growth

GloRilla stole a whole lot of rap fans' hearts in 2024, if she hadn't already stolen them from her breakout 2022. As such, fans are always interested to hear what she has to say about her everyday life, especially when it comes to relatable and culturally significant matters such as Black hair. Recently, the "Sticky" femcee took to Instagram to share a picture of her natural hair, along with some insightful comments that caused discussion and community among her fans. "I'm so tender headed I keep my braids up fa a whole 4 months before I get em redid [crying emoji]," she captioned the new photos. "at least my hair growing."

However, GloRilla now has some other issues to deal with beyond her hair growth, and so do various other of her rap peers. Plies recently launched a lawsuit against her, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and Soulja Boy for alleged copyright infringement, claiming that they used his "Me & My Goons" instrumental without proper permission. The tracks in question include Glo, Meg, and Cardi's "Wanna Be," plus Soulja's "Pretty Boy Swag."

Elsewhere, other GloRilla connections to her fanbase didn't land as universally as these pics of her natural hair, especially when it comes to the United States election. Following Donald Trump's victorious campaign to be the nation's president, she made (and then deleted) a joke about birth control reacting to this news. "I been got on birth control anyway," the Memphis lyricist shared and then rescinded. She previously endorsed Kamala Harris for U.S. president, even performing at her Milwaukee rally recently. There are a lot of other divisive and strong reactions to this political development, but for some folks, it's still too soon to make light of other issues or even speak on them casually.