GloRilla Responds After Being Accused Of Getting A BBL

Were the allegations really that prominent?

GloRilla is never shy about sharing her physical transformations and body developments, such as showing off her natural hair on social media recently. But some statements and accusations fall under more scrutiny from fans, and it's this case, it's not for the reasons you might expect. Moreover, she recently posted a picture of her outfit on a night out on Twitter and captioned it with the following claim: "Everybody thought I had a bbl last night [three facepalm emojis]." However, some fans in the comments section under the Instagram post below posited that these BBL rumors were never that strong to begin with, whereas others think that the Memphis femcee absolutely got body modifications.

Regardless of what the truth is, it's clear that these allegations are more relevant or pushed in the narratives by people who fit with a certain body standard and image, not someone as thin as GloRilla. This carries its own set of issues that warrant a conversation, but this writer is not the one who should be leading those. Nevertheless, it certainly wouldn't be the most talked-about Glo topic this year when it comes to her physique. She recently fueled pregnancy rumors with some baby bump pictures, although many fans suspect that this is just not-so-subtle social media promotion or something like that.

GloRilla Addresses BBL Rumors

In fact, this pregnancy allegation is something that GloRilla's even talked about in her music, seemingly referring to an abortion on her debut studio album GLORIOUS. As such, there are a few mixed signals and possible interpretations here that fans took more seriously than even she might have expected. Alas, we still don't have a super concrete answer for any of this (as obvious as the rumors' misdirection may be), so we'll see if the near future holds any more answers.

Meanwhile, GloRilla was one of many hip-hop artists who got a Grammy nomination this year, and she was very excited to hear about it. "S/O to God my team & y’all. not to be cocky but shiiidddd S/O to MEEEE!! 3x Grammy nominated artist thank yall so much," she tweeted. We'll see how the awards shape up soon enough!